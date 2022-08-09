Local

Why backpack-related injuries can send kids to the E.R.

by: Lakyn McGee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As students get back into the classroom, health officials are warning families about backpack-related injuries.

Dr. Catherine King, a muscular radiologist with Northwest Radiology in Indianapolis, says an estimated 7,500 children each year go to the emergency room with injuries related to heavy backpacks.

“Some of the most common injuries are to the upper back, shoulders, neck, and middle of the back,” King said.

She says heavy backpacks can also affect students’ spinal posture and cause muscle sprains.

“Because school is, usually, five days a week, you have to carry the backpack to and from school and the bus stop,” King said. “Anything that goes over about ten minutes produces unnecessary strain on muscle groups.”

If the backpack is heavy, Dr. King explained that the center of gravity pulls a student backward. Then, the body compensates by bending forward.

She recommends students only wear backpacks equal to 10% of their body weight.

Visit the National Safety Council website for more information on backpack safety.

