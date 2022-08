Local

Wicket World of Croquet tournament, Aug. 13

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Whitney Ball with Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, joined News 8 Sunday to talked about the 28th annual Wicket World of Croquet tournament coming Aug. 13.

“Lots of really great food, beer, wine, Hotel Tango will be there, Sun King will be there,” Ball said.

The game of Croquet has been around since the 1800s, according to Ball.

Click here to purchase tickets for the event.