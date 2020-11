Widespread power outages affecting Hendricks County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – Several locations in Hendricks County are currently experiencing widespread power outages, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

A widespread power supply issue has impacted traffic lights across Hendricks County, and @TownPlainfield has not been spared. Until power can be restored, please drive carefully and treat every intersection as a stop sign before proceeding. #BePatient #LikeAMondayOnATuesday pic.twitter.com/DRF3nZ9eID — PlainfieldPD (@PlainfieldPD) November 17, 2020

Duke was reporting at least 14,000 customers are currently without power.

It’s unclear what led to the outages.

This has caused several traffic signals to quit working.

Police are advising residents to exercise caution and to treat non-functioning traffic lights as four-way stops.

Trending Headlines