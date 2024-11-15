Widow of man killed in crash during police chase sues city of Indianapolis

A woman whose husband was killed by a vehicle fleeing police has sued IMPD and the city of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The widow of a man who was killed in a crash during a police chase is suing the city of Indianapolis.

James Collins was a passenger in an Uber that was struck by a vehicle fleeing police on April 25, 2024. The crash happened at the intersection of 49th Street and Carvel Avenue, just north of the state fairgrounds.

Collins died as a result of his injuries on June 14.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, Kevianna Vinson, faces multiple charges in the case, including reckless homicide, resisting law enforcement, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Collins’ family, including his widow, says the fatal crash was at the end of a “high speed” chase in Indianapolis.

His widow is suing the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the city of Indianapolis for damages, claiming:

Defendant (IMPD) was negligent in one or more of the following respects:

Failing to properly train IMPD officers as to when to initiate, and when to terminate, a pursuit so as to not endanger the public;

Failing to properly weigh the urgency of apprehending the suspect against the dangers to the public posed by the pursuit itself;

Continuing a pursuit when it was clear that the pursuit itself was causing the suspect to drive faster and faster in a dangerous manner in a highly populated area, through numerous intersections, thereby increasing the danger to innocent persons using the roadways;

Failing to use reasonable judgment as to initiating and failing to terminate a pursuit; and

Failing to use due regard for the safety of all persons.

The case is ongoing.