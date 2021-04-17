Wife awaiting word learns husband is among 8 fatally shot at FedEx

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday afternoon, Carol Weisert was still looking for her husband, Steve.
Later that day she learned he was one of eight people who died in an Indianapolis mass shooting at a FedEx facility.
Carol Weisert spoke to News 8 as she waited at the Holiday Inn Indianapolis Airport with dozens of others who awaited news about their own family members after a 19-year-old, former FedEx employee fatally shot eight people and injured others before shooting himself late Thursday night.
“My hope is that he’s alive. You know, even if he’s injured, at least he’s alive. I can nurse him back to him back to health,” Weisert said.
Her husband, John Steve Weisert, had been working as a bag handler at FedEx for four years. The pair has been married nearly 50 years, and her hope was that they’d reach that milestone.
“When it first happened and they called and said that it was a shooting — just fear, just chills down my spine,” Weisert said.
Indianapolis Metropolitan police on Friday night identified the victims who died in the shooting:
- Matthew R. Alexander, 32
- Samaria Blackwell, 19
- Amarjeet Johal, 66
- Jaswinder Kaur, 64
- Jaswinder Singh, 68
- Amarjit Skhon, 48
- Karlie Smith, 19
- John Weisert, 74
Many who waited with Weisert are part of the Indianapolis Sikh community.
“They are still in the grieving process, and that’s very difficult,” said Maninder Walia.
Sihk community representatives told News 8 that roughly 90% of the employees at this FedEx are Sikh. They say that’s because it’s easy to get a job and the language barrier isn’t as wide. With the tightknit Sikh population continuing to grow in Indianapolis this tragedy is impacting everyone.
“There are families that are waiting for their love ones inside because they have no clue what’s going on,” Walia said.
Gurinder Singh Khalsa, chairman of the Sikhs Political Action Committee, released this statement:
“This situation is very unfortunate and extremely heartbreaking. The loss from this devastating event is unfathomable and irrecoverable. One of the most upsetting things about this tragedy is that it is not an isolated event. Situations like these are becoming a part of everyday life as an American. We are the most powerful nation on the face of the earth, and have been founded on liberty and justice for all people. The issue of mass shootings has affected people from all walks of life, regardless of someone’s age, race, or social status.
Whether these shootings are targeted — such as the mass shootings that took place in Atlanta against the Asian community — or random acts of hate, such as this horrible crime, they all have one similarity; they are becoming commonplace within our country that prides itself on tolerance and diversity.
Our local, state, and federal elected officials are failing our people. They are in the position to save our people from these heinous crimes. They are in the position to keep people like you and I from becoming names on a victim list. If elected officials were to have the will and the intention, they are the ones who are in a position to put measures in place in order to protect our people.
It is never too late to step up and choose country over party, or country over opinion. We need to think as one; regardless of nationality, race, creed, religion, or political beliefs. We the people need to begin to pressure our elected officials to begin to make the decisions that will keep you, I, our neighbors, our friends, and our families safe.
I give my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this fatal event. I pray that these will be the last condolences I will have to give, but realistically I know that is not the case. Without action from our elected officials on all levels of government, this is something that will continue to tear apart our nation. The only time to act is now.”Gurinder Singh Khalsa, chairman of the Sikhs Political Action Committee