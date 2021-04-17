Local

Wife awaiting word learns husband is among 8 fatally shot at FedEx

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday afternoon, Carol Weisert was still looking for her husband, Steve.

Later that day she learned he was one of eight people who died in an Indianapolis mass shooting at a FedEx facility.

Carol Weisert spoke to News 8 as she waited at the Holiday Inn Indianapolis Airport with dozens of others who awaited news about their own family members after a 19-year-old, former FedEx employee fatally shot eight people and injured others before shooting himself late Thursday night.

“My hope is that he’s alive. You know, even if he’s injured, at least he’s alive. I can nurse him back to him back to health,” Weisert said.

Her husband, John Steve Weisert, had been working as a bag handler at FedEx for four years. The pair has been married nearly 50 years, and her hope was that they’d reach that milestone.

“When it first happened and they called and said that it was a shooting — just fear, just chills down my spine,” Weisert said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police on Friday night identified the victims who died in the shooting:

Matthew R. Alexander, 32

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Amarjeet Johal, 66

Jaswinder Kaur, 64

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Amarjit Skhon, 48

Karlie Smith, 19

John Weisert, 74

Many who waited with Weisert are part of the Indianapolis Sikh community.

“They are still in the grieving process, and that’s very difficult,” said Maninder Walia.

Sihk community representatives told News 8 that roughly 90% of the employees at this FedEx are Sikh. They say that’s because it’s easy to get a job and the language barrier isn’t as wide. With the tightknit Sikh population continuing to grow in Indianapolis this tragedy is impacting everyone.

“There are families that are waiting for their love ones inside because they have no clue what’s going on,” Walia said.

Gurinder Singh Khalsa, chairman of the Sikhs Political Action Committee, released this statement: