Will Ferrell, 50 Cent fire up crowd at Pacers game

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Many people know him from movies such as “Elf,” “Daddy’s Home,” and “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell was spotted at a Beech Grove Walmart Sunday evening.

On Monday night, Ferrell attended a Pacers game, with video from the team showing him in the locker room before the game and on the floor firing up fans before the game against the 76ers.

Will Ferrell fired up the crowd before tonight's game.😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDNoFnlixo — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

Will Ferrell just wants someone to take a sip of his beer.😂 "Aaron, you're not playing. You want some beer?" pic.twitter.com/8NKSK1U7k4 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

The rapper 50 Cent also was at the game, and he and Ferrell interacted before the game, with Ferrell sitting in a race car.

the moment Will Ferrell is Revving Up the crowd and 50 Cent comes in for the assist.😂 pic.twitter.com/3iodOsvghS — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 7, 2023

News 8 spoke with Mike Earnest who happened to be in the store’s parking lot when Ferrell was in Beech Grove. He said Ferrell was visiting Indiana to film a “road trip style” documentary, and they randomly ended up at that Walmart to film in the parking lot.

Earnest said they did not go inside at all. After Ferrell finished filming the scene, he talked to fans and took pictures.

Earnest said he asked Ferrell for a photo, in which he responded saying, “Absolutely.”