Will Higgins gives Dick Wolfsie a weird tour of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick teamed up with Will Higgins of Will Higgins Tours to learn more about some of the city's weirdest history.

Will Higgins gives Dick Wolfsie a...

"We take people around to places that are right under their noses all day long but they have no idea of the weirdness that occurred," said Will Higgins. "The weird history of Indianapolis."

Will Higgins gives Dick Wolfsie a...

They stopped by the old federal courthouse, a former site of the nicest restaurant in town back in the day and a parking lot.

But what's so weird about these places? You'll have to click the videos to find out.