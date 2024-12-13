Winchester firefighter dies while fighting fire

The front end of a firetruck. (WISH Photo)

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — A firefighter with the Winchester Fire Department died Thursday afternoon while fighting a fire, the Randolph County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency (HSEM) said in a news release.

On Thursday afternoon, Winchester firefighters responded to a working structure fire on Watson Street in Winchester. Winchester firefighters received assistance from the White River Fire Department, the Lynn Fire Department, and the Farmland Fire Department.

During the structure fire, Winchester Firefighter Rick Sanders suffered a medical emergency. Medical aid was rendered and Sanders was taken to Winchester Hospital, where he died.

Sanders was survived by his wife, four children, and four grandchildren.