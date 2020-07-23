Winchester man dies in crash on county road near Farmland

FARMLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A Winchester man died Thursday afternoon in a crash on a county road southwest of this Randolph County community.

Ned A. Sickels, 65, died in the truck crash.

Randolph County E911 Center received a report about 3:55 p.m. of a crash on County Road 100 West south of County Road 55 South. That’s in a rural area about a mile from Farmland.

Sickels is believed to have been driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado south on County Road 1000 West when the truck drifted off the east side of the road and came to rest in a drainage ditch. He died at the crash scene.

A cause for the crash was not immediately available, according to a news release from Sheriff Art L. Moystner.