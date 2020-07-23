Winner’s Circle locations, Harrah’s Hoosier Park to reopen Friday morning

Caesars Entertainment on Sept. 5, 2019, showed off its new Sports Book location at the Winner's Circle Pub in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winner’s Circle locations and Harrah’s Hoosier Park are set to reopen for business Friday, according to a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson, and The Book and Winner’s Circle Race, Sports, Pub locations in Indianapolis and New Haven will reopen at 11 a.m.

The locations will operate at a reduced capacity and follow along with social distancing guidelines, according to a press release sent to News 8. The reopening guidelines fall in line with the Phase One Reopening Guidelines issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission and Indiana Horse Racing Commission.

Frequent cleaning and sanitization will also take place at the locations. Guests and employees will be required to get their temperatures checked as well as participate in a health screening upon arrival. Everyone will also be required to wear masks. Caesars will provide those masks.

