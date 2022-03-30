Local

Winning $100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Whiteland

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was purchased at a gas station in Johnson County, the Hoosier Lottery said Tuesday.

The ticket for Monday night’s $195 million drawing was purchased at the Pilot at 4982 North 350 East in Whiteland.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball and included the Power Play option to double the prize amount.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, March 28 are 11-18-39-58-62 with a Powerball of 3.

The ticket holder should put the winning ticket in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for claim instructions.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Wednesday, March 30 is $206 million.