Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at a convenience store in Fishers, the Hoosier Lottery says.

The ticket for Saturday night’s drawing was purchased at Village Pantry #5401 located at 9772 E. 96th Street.

The winning ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, April 23 are 10-39-47-49-56 with a Powerball of 8.

The ticket holder should put the winning ticket in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for claim instructions.

Hoosiers have a long, winning history with Powerball. Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday night is $421 million.

Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25. Odds of matching four out of five lottery balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130.