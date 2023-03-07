Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Speedway convenience store in Indianapolis according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The ticket for Monday night’s drawing was purchased at Speedway #8059 located at 5945 East Stop 11 Road in Indianapolis.

The winning ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, March 6 are 2-13-29-58-69 with the Powerball of 4.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, March 8 is $31 million.