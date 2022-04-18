Local

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at a gas station in Columbus, the Hoosier Lottery said Monday.

The ticket for Saturday’s drawing was purchased at BP Food Mart at 7251 East State Road 7.

The winning ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday are: 15-21-32-62-65 with a Powerball of 26.

The ticket holder should put the winning ticket in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for claim instructions.

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday night is $348 million.