Winning Hoosier Lottery ticket worth $250K sold in Greenwood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning lottery ticket that matched all five numbers in Monday’s drawing was sold in Johnson County for a $250,000 prize.
The lottery says the ticket was purchased at Casey’s #3928 at 2105 E. County Line Rd. in Greenwood.
The winning Powerball numbers for Monday are 1-3-7-16-66 with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 5X.
The lucky winner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is an estimated $559 million.