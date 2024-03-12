Winning Hoosier Lottery ticket worth $250K sold in Greenwood

The Hoosier Lottery building is shown Feb. 21, 2024, at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning lottery ticket that matched all five numbers in Monday’s drawing was sold in Johnson County for a $250,000 prize.

The lottery says the ticket was purchased at Casey’s #3928 at 2105 E. County Line Rd. in Greenwood.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday are 1-3-7-16-66 with a Powerball of 5 and a Power Play of 5X.

The lucky winner should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is an estimated $559 million.