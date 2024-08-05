Winning Powerball and Fast Play jackpot tickets sold in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two lottery players in central Indiana won big over the weekend, raking in a combined $61,490 from Powerball and Fast Play tickets, the Hoosier Lottery said Monday.

A winning $50,000 ticket for Saturday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at 10th Street Discount Tobacco, 7319 W. 10th St. in Indianapolis.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Aug. 3 are: 13-33-40-60-61 with a Powerball of 20.

In addition, a Hoosier Lottery ticket for the $2 Max the Money Fast Play game is worth $11,490.

The jackpot-winning Fast Play ticket was purchased at Marathon Food Mart at 9 U.S. Highway 31 in Whiteland.

Players can check their tickets online and with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

The ticket holders should make sure their ticket is in a secure location, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday is an estimated $174 million.