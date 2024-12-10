Find help with rent, utility bills, food and clothes this winter

People walk down a snow-covered Chestnut Street on December 17, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

(MIRROR INDY) — People can almost always use an extra hand when winter arrives.

What do people need the most? “Coats. We can never have enough coats, hats, boots,” said Maumi Van Kirk, director of retail sales for the Julian Center, including its Thrifty Threads store. “We always run out of coats. That’s what people are looking for – warm gear.”

Along with free clothing, local organizations can help with food, rent and utility payment assistance, bus passes and car repairs.

The township you live in can also be a good resource for assistance, whether you need food, medicine, clothing or help paying your bills.

🏠 Help with rent

Renters living in Marion County are not eligible for the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance program.

Instead they can call 211 to learn about Indianapolis’ Office of Public Health and Safety, which created programs in partnership with local legal aid providers to help residents facing eviction. That includes the Tenant Legal Assistance Project (TLAP) and the Tenant Advocacy Project (TAP).

Renters who have received an eviction notice or believe their landlord is getting ready to file one can call the Tenant Information Hotline at 317-327-2228. Also, Indiana Legal Help has information about legal assistance for housing and other issues.

The Housing Choice Voucher program, administered by the Indianapolis Housing Agency, also can provide rental assistance for qualified low-income families. Under the HCV program, also known as the Section 8 program, participants pay no more than 30 percent of their monthly adjusted income toward rent and utilities. But the agency is under a federal takeover right now and isn’t running the voucher program effectively, as a Mirror Indy investigation has shown.

💡 Help with utility bills

Energy Assistance Program

The federally funded program provides a one-time annual benefit through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program that is paid to your local utility vendor to cover heating and electric costs.

Indiana households that earn 60 percent of the state’s median income or less may qualify for this benefit. You can apply before April 14, 2025, on the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority website, by mail, in person, or by calling 211.

Winter Assistance Fund

Families and individuals in Marion County who don’t qualify for the EAP can get help paying for heating bills through the United Way of Central Indiana from Jan. 1, 2025, through May 31, 2025.

Utility company assistance

Citizens Energy Group has a section called “Trouble Paying Your Bill” on its website, which includes information on the EAP program, as well as discounts for natural gas and wastewater bills. Citizens’ Warm Heart Warm Home Foundation offers grants to help customers sustain utility service and catch up on past-due bills. You can apply by calling 317-924-3311.

AES’ Indiana’s Power of Change program can also help provide electric bill assistance.

Know your rights

According to Indiana law, a regulated utility cannot turn off residential utility service from Dec. 1 through March 15 to any customer who has applied for and is eligible for the Energy Assistance Program. This includes utilities that provide electric or gas energy.

🥫 Food pantries

Along with well-known food pantries offered through Gleaners and the St. Vincent de Paul Society, local churches, schools and other community organizations (like Mary Rigg on the west side and Pathways on the east side) also run food pantries, where Indianapolis residents can get free food this winter.

Food pantries also have opened on local college campuses including Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana University Indianapolis.

🔍 Search a list of food pantries near you.

🧤 Free winter clothing & household items

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis Catholic Charities has a free clothing room at its offices in the Xavier Building, 1435 N.Illinois St. You can 317-236-1512 to plan a visit.

B.A.B.E. (Beds and Britches, Etc.): The B.A.B.E. program, run by the Marion County Public Health Department, provides new and gently used clothing, as well as maternity wear, baby supplies, bedding and blankets, baby toys and personal hygiene items for pregnant people and children up to age 5. Call 317-221-3050 to learn more.

Fletcher Place Community Center operates a free thrift store for people who are homeless and low-income families at the Elaine Cates Center, 924 S. Shelby St. Call 317-636-3466, ext. 403

Julian Center Thrifty Threads store, 1501 W. 86th St., offers free, gently used clothing, furniture and household goods to people in need. Call 317-802-9612 to learn more.

Lambswear Clothing Closet provides childhood necessities to families throughout Central Indiana, including free children’s clothing from preemie size to 14/16 youth.

Operation School Bell: The Assistance League of Indianapolis offers free new school clothing, winter coats, shoes and school supplies to eligible students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Call 317-872-1010 to learn more.

Servant’s Heart of Indy helps people living in Beech Grove and adjacent southeast areas of Marion County with year-round support, including its food pantry and warehouse of free clothing, furniture, toiletry items and holiday gifts. Call 317-788-9433.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul’s Mission 27 Resale Shop sells clothing, used furniture, small appliances, and household items at a discounted price. Proceeds support its food pantries and the Changing Lives Forever Program.

🛞 Bus passes, car repairs and transportation

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis offers short-term assistance with transportation through bus tickets and vouchers for gas. Visit their website or call 317-236-1512.

Community Action of Greater Indianapolis can provide assistance with services such as car repairs and rental assistance. Visit their office at 3266 N. Meridian St. or call 317-396-1800.

Irvington Community Advocacy Network can provide information and help regarding free transportation services within limited boundaries. Call 317-322-9645.

The St. Vincent de Paul Society can offer assistance with paying for car repairs. Call the help line at 317-687-0169.

IndyGo offers half-fare discounts for bus service to qualified individuals, including youths 18 and younger, persons 65 and older, and persons with disabilities. IndyGo also offers a taxi voucher service to its IndyGo Access Riders to arrange travel for any time of day or day of the week. Call 317-635-3344.

Nationwide charitable organizations may also be able to provide help with repairing or buying a low-cost car, including Free Charity Cars and the Causes Charitable Organization.