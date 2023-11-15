Winter Pickleball Festival to take place at Grand Park Sports Campus

A pickleball on the court next to the net. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (The REPORTER) — A Winter Pickleball Festival is set to take place at Grand Park in Westfield during the final two weeks of December, organized by the Grand National Racquet Center.

This event, featuring four tournaments, clinics, open play, and corporate outings, is a collaborative effort involving The GNRC, pickleball professional John Moorin, Legacy Sports Group, Grand Park Sports Campus, and the Association of Pickleball Players (APP).

The Holiday Pickleball Festival will use the Grand Park Events Center to host major tournaments and events, providing a unique venue for players to enjoy the sport during the indoor facility’s slower time of year. Despite GNRC’s scheduled opening in 2025, owner Birch Dalton recognizes the opportunity to bring Pickleball to Westfield ahead of schedule.

“Using the Grand Park Events Center now makes sense to help attract major tournaments and events in the future,” Dalton said. “We know that a tremendous asset like Grand Park will create a unique experience for pickleball players.”

The festival will be followed by the first-ever U.S. Collegiate Championship and Midwest Open, held from Jan. 3 to 7, 2024, at Grand Park. Both events will feature professional-grade pickleball courts, with 24 courts spanning an indoor soccer field.

Scheduled Tournaments:

Dec. 16, Winter Pickleball Team Smash: Co-ed adult teams of all levels can participate in this tournament hosted by Elevate Sports.

Co-ed adult teams of all levels can participate in this tournament hosted by Elevate Sports. Dec. 18, Pickleball 4 Parkinson’s: A fundraising tournament benefiting the Indiana Parkinson’s Foundation.

A fundraising tournament benefiting the Indiana Parkinson’s Foundation. Dec. 20, Wine, Women & Pickleball: An event where women can enjoy pickleball while supporting the Little Red Door Cancer Agency with a glass of wine.

An event where women can enjoy pickleball while supporting the Little Red Door Cancer Agency with a glass of wine. Dec. 28 & 29, Midwest High School Pickleball Tournament: High school teams from Indiana and surrounding states can compete in this tournament.

In addition to the scheduled tournaments, the festival will offer open play court rental opportunities, clinics, and business partnerships for hosting tournaments or employee outings.

For more information, please visit HolidayPickleballFestival.com.

