Winter storm blog: Storm warning continues Monday; 20+ counties issue travel warnings

A winter storm that arrived in Indiana on Sunday continues to wreak havoc on the state Monday morning, with snow expected to continue through mid-afternoon. In Indianapolis, another inch of snow is possible before things taper off. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winter storm that arrived in Indiana on Sunday continues to wreak havoc on the state Monday morning, with snow expected to continue through mid-afternoon. In Indianapolis, another inch of snow is possible before things taper off.

The blast of winter weather has created slick, snowy, and sometimes impassible conditions on streets and interstates. Dozens of local schools and businesses are closed and more than 20 counties in central, southern, and southeastern Indiana are under travel warnings, meaning that travel is restricted to emergency workers only.

5:20 a.m.

“Traffic is moving slowly, and we’re encouraging everyone to continue slowing down. While we’ve been able to clear a lot of roads to make them passable, it is still in the interest of your safety to take it easy out there this morning,” INDOT West Central said on X.

5:00 a.m. update thread: 🕔🔁 Here is a look at the current conditions across the district. As you can see, the roads are still very slick. 🧊 pic.twitter.com/yI19WWvBlM — INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) January 6, 2025

5:05 a.m.

According to Flight Aware, 50 flights have been canceled at Indianapolis International Airport and 4 flights are delayed. Check with the airline before heading to the airport.

Nearly 1,300 flights have been canceled nationwide, while more than 430 are delayed.

5:10 a.m.

A travel warning is in place for Johnson County, where snow drifts are blocking many country roads.

Current Road Conditions in Johnson County. Many rural roads are drifted shut. #inwx pic.twitter.com/BjMj6MtpkR — Michael Pruitt (@Michael_Pruitt1) January 6, 2025

5 a.m.

An additional 1-2 inches of snow are possible across central Indiana, with more blowing and drifting snow, according to Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Marcus Bailey.

Here’s a look at the Futurecast for 9 a.m. Monday.

4:30 a.m.

More than 20 Indiana counties are under a travel warning (red), meaning that you should refrain from all travel. This is the highest level of local travel advisory.

Central Indiana counties with travel warnings in place include Johnson, Morgan, Monroe, Brown, and Bartholomew.

A travel watch (orange) is in effect for central Indiana counties including Hendricks, Shelby, and Hamilton. In thease areas, conditions are dangerous to the public and only essential travel is recommended.

A travel advisory (yellow) are in effect in Marion, Boone, Madison, and Henry counties. This is the lowest level of local travel, meaning that routine travel or activities may be restricted.

2:10 a.m.

A look at the conditions on Meridian Street in downtown Indianapolis.