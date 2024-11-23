Winterize your car: Essential safety checklist

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All drivers need to be prepared as winter’s icy grip descends upon Indiana.

Experts advise checking fluids, using sub-zero windshield washer fluid, and keeping your gas tank full to prep your vehicle for the winter season ahead.

“I think the biggest thing would be to get your car into the shop just for preventive maintenance before the weather turns horrible,” said Ray Stallings, owner and auto service writer at Beck Service Center’s.

Stallings said warming up your car 10 – 15 minutes before heading out can optimize your car’s performance during the cold season.

“Every time you turn your car off, all the fluids in the engine sink to the bottom,” Stallings said. “So, when you first fire it up, give the engine time to get all the lubrication flowing back through, get it flowing through the system, and get everything warmed up.”

Testing your car battery and having a professional inspect your brakes is a must, as moisture and road salt promote rust. Stallings cautions against the common mistake of using warm water to melt ice on the windshield, which can lead to cracking.

“Get it brushed off,” Stallings said. “Get the top of your car as well because that will keep everyone safe, and that way, you can see on the road, and everyone else can see you, too.”

Tires can lose 1 – 2 pounds per square inch (PSI) for every 10-degree drop in temperature. Paying close attention to your tire tread depth and maintaining proper air pressure can help you avoid road skidding.

“If you’ve got a penny, stick it in there and see how far it comes on Abraham Lincoln’s face to give you a good idea,” Stallings said. “You’re probably getting a little low on the tread if you can see most of his face. If most of it is covered, you’ve got time.”

A winter emergency kit can also be a lifesaver if the unexpected happens. Your winter kit should also include:

Traction aids like sand, salt, or non-clumping cat litter to help gain traction on slippery surfaces.

A sturdy shovel to dig your way out of a snowdrift.

A reliable flashlight with extra batteries to illuminate dark conditions.

Jumper cables or a portable jump pack to revive a drained battery.

A basic toolkit with essential items like screwdrivers, pliers, and duct tape to tackle minor repairs.

A tarp, raincoat, and gloves to keep you dry and clean while addressing issues outside of your vehicle.

Warning devices such as flares, reflective triangles, or LED beacons to alert other drivers in an emergency.

Drinking water and non-perishable snacks for you and your passengers, even the furry ones.

An ice scraper and snow brush to keep your windows clear.

Warm clothing, gloves, hats, and blankets are available for all vehicle occupants, just in case.

A mobile phone charger to keep your cell device powered up.

The best advice is simple: Stay safe at home if you don’t have to drive.