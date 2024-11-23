Winterlights at Newfields opens for the season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A holiday tradition in Indianapolis is officially back at Newfields. Winterlights officially opens Saturday evening.

Winterlights, presented by Bank of America, will have nearly three million dazzling lights that dance in the night skies.

The Winterlights event is meant to create a warm, welcoming feeling despite the cold weather ahead. Circle city will see them glowing in the night sky for the eighth year in a row.

Members get access to the lights Saturday evening, but the magical experience opens up to the rest of the community on Sunday.

The soundtrack to the lights on the Lilly House are a special rendition of “The Nutcracker” performed by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. 300,000 lights will dance in concert to the music.

All guests are invited inside the house to experience the magnificently decorated holiday home.

There is also plenty of photo opportunities including the larger-than-life ornament on the Twinkling Trail.

Other photo opportunities include the glittering baubles that will shine in the night sky above and Color Blossoms light the way through the woods along the Interurban Railway.

There is also holiday themed food and drinks throughout the lights with s’more kits, gingerbread popcorn from Just Pop In!, and giant chocolate chip cookies.

Holiday drinks include cocoa and ciders that can be spiked with a shot from Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey or peppermint vodka. You can also try an Electric Reindeer brew from Sun King Brewing Co., or a spiced plum cider from Ash & Elm Cider Co.

