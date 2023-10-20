Winterlights returning to Newfields in November

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bank of America brings Winterlights for its seventh year to Newfields at the Indianapolis Museum of Art starting Nov. 19.

The Winterlights hits a new record for nearly two million lights adorning The Garden at Newfields. The lights return with a new 700-foot path called the Twinkling Trail for people to enjoy.

They have also upgraded and refreshed Landscape of Light on the Lilly Allée featuring the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, new LED color-changing bulbs, and a new Winterlights Variety Show in partnership with Indy Pride.

“Bank of America is committed to supporting community initiatives that connect us in meaningful ways that also enable us to share uplifting experiences which Newfields’ Winterlights does in a very magnificent way,” said Andy Crask, president of Bank of America Indianapolis in a release.

The event will be open until Jan. 7, 2024, and tickets were on sale to members since Thursday, and to the general public on Tuesday.

For ticketing information, visit the Newfields Winterlights website for more.