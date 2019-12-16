Wintry weather hits central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Wintry weather has arrived in central Indiana.

Snow began falling late Sunday night and went into Monday morning. Several inches of snow blanketed the central Indiana area.

Crews are currently out working to clean off streets.

According to the Indiana State Police, troopers with the Indianapolis District have responded to the 105 crashes and 37 slide offs.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution when traveling.

The precipitation should to an end by morning commute.

However, roads may still be a bit slick from the snow and wintry mix. We’ll see a lull in the snow for much of the day Monday. Highs climb into the middle 30s.

WISH-TV had crews out monitoring the road conditions.