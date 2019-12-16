Wintry weather hits central Indiana

1  of  240
Closings
A CHILDREN'S HABITAT MONTESSORI ACE PREPARATORY ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL ALBANY UMC PRESCHOOL ALEXANDRIA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ALL GOD'S CHILDREN PRESCHOOL ANDERSON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ANDERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ANDERSON PREPARATORY ACADEMY ANDREW J. BROWN ACADEMY AREA 30 CAREER CENTER - GREENCASTLE ATTICA CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL CORP. AVONDALE MEADOWS ACADEMY AVONDALE MEADOWS MIDDLE SCHOOL BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS BEGINNINGS PRESCHOOL AND CHILD CARE BENTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION BETHESDA CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS BLACKFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS BLUE RIVER VALLEY SCHOOLS BRADLEY PRESCHOOL BREBEUF JESUIT PREPARATORY SCHOOL BROWN COUNTY SCHOOLS BUILDING BLOCKS PRESCHOOL - NEW CASTLE CALVARY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL CARDINAL RITTER HIGH SCHOOL CARMEL CLAY SCHOOLS CARMEL MONTESSORI SCHOOL CARROLL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL CORPORATION CENTER GROVE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CENTER GROVE MONTESSORI SCHOOL CENTERVILLE-ABINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CHARLES A. BEARD MEMORIAL SCHOOLS CHILDREN OF HOPE PRESCHOOL CHRIST THE KING CATHOLIC SCHOOL CHRIST UMC PRESCHOOL - WESTFIELD CIRCLE CITY PREP CLARK-PLEASANT SCHOOLS CLASSICAL STUDIES OF INDIANAPOLIS CLINTON PRAIRIE SCHOOL CORP. CLOVERDALE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS COATESVILLE CHRSTN PRESCHOOL COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - RICHMOND COMMUNITY MONTESSORI-FISHERS CORINTH STEP AHEAD PRESCHOOL-MUNCIE CORNERSTONE BAPTIST ACADEMY CORNERSTONE LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL COVENANT CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL COVINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS COWAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS CRAWFORDSVILLE SCHOOLS CUMNS KIDS DAMAR CHARTER ACADEMY DANVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS DECATUR TWP SCHLS-MARION CO DELAWARE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS DELPHI COMMUNITY SCHOOLS DIVINE REALTY GROUP EASTBROOK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EASTERN GREENE SCHOOLS EASTERN HANCOCK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EASTERN HOWARD SCHOOL CORPORATION EDINBURGH COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EDISON SCHOOL OF THE ARTS EDNA MARTIN CHRISTIAN CENTER EMCC LEADERSHIP AND LEGACY CAMPUS EMINENCE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS EMMA DONNAN MIDDLE SCHOOL EMMERICH MANUAL HIGH SCHOOL ENLACE ACADEMY FAITH CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - CONNERSVILLE FAITH LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL - GREENFIELD FAYETTE COUNTY SCHOOL CORP. FORTUNE ACADEMY FRANKFORT COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FRANKLIN SCHOOLS - JOHNSON COUNTY FRANKLIN TWP SCHOOLS-MARION CO FRANKTON-LAPEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS Frontier School Corporation GEIST MONTESSORI ACADEMY GEORGE & VERONICA PHALEN LEADERSHIP ACADEMY GLOBAL PREP ACADEMY @ RIVERSIDE 44 GOOD SHEPHERD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY GREENCASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GREENFIELD CENTRAL SCHOOLS GREENSBURG COMMUNITY SCHOOLS GREENWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL GREENWOOD COMMUNITY SCHOOLS HAMILTON HEIGHTS SCHOOLS HAMILTON S'EASTERN SCHOOLS HEAD START - HANCOCK CO HEAD START - HENRY CO HEAD START - RUSH COUNTY HERITAGE PLACE OF INDIANAPOLIS INC. HERRON HIGH SCHOOL - INDIANAPOLIS HOLY CROSS SCHOOL - ANDERSON HOLY NAME CATHOLIC SCHOOL HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC SCHOOL HOPE ACADEMY - INDIANAPOLIS HORIZON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY SCHOOL INDIANA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY INDIANA MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY - WEST INDIANA MATH SCIENCE ACADEMY - NORTH Indianapolis Classical Schools INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS INDPLS HEBREW CONGREGATION - ECC INDPLS METROPOLITAN HIGH SCHOOL INVENT LEARNING HUB IRVINGTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL ISLAMIC SCHOOL OF PLAINFIELD J. EVERETT LIGHT CAREER CENTER James & Rosemary Phalen Leadership Academy JAY SCHOOL CORP. JENNINGS COUNTY SCHOOLS JEWISH COMM CTR - CHILDCARE JOURNEY EDUCATION CENTER INC. KIPP INDY PUBLIC SCHOOLS LAKEVIEW CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - MARION LAWRENCE TWP SCHOOLS-MARION COUNTY LEGACY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL LEWIS CASS SCHOOLS LIBERTY-PERRY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY LITTLE FLOWER SCHOOL LITTLE FRIENDS OF GOD CHILDCARE MINISTRY Little Town of Bethlehem Preschool LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL MADISON-GRANT UNITED SCHOOLS MARION COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MARTINSVILLE SCHOOLS MAYS COMMUNITY ACADEMY MILL CREEK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MISSISSINEWA COMMUNITY SCHOOLS MONROE CENTRAL SCHOOLS MONROE-GREGG SCHOOLS MOORESVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY MOORESVILLE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS MOORESVILLE SENIOR CENTER MT. VERNON COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORPORATION NETTLE CREEK SCHOOL CORP NEW CASTLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS Nine13sports NINEVEH-HENSLEY-JACKSON SCHOOLS NORTH MONTGOMERY SCHOOL CORP. NORTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS NORTHEASTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS NORTHWEST HENDRICKS SCHOOLS NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLS - HOWARD COUNTY NORTHWESTERN SCHOOLS - SHELBY COUNTY OAK HILL UNITED SCHOOLS OPTIONS CHARTER SCHOOLS OUR LADY OF GRACE CATHOLIC SCHL OUR LADY OF GREENWOOD SCHOOL OUR LADY OF LOURDES SCHOOL OUR LADY OF MT CARMEL SCHOOL PARAMOUNT BROOKSIDE PARAMOUNT COMMUNITY HEIGHTS PARAMOUNT ENGLEWOOD Phalen Leadership Academy at 103 PIKE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS PILGRIM LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL pilotED Schools PLA@93 PROVIDENCE CRISTO REY HIGH SCHOOL Purdue Polytechnic High School PURPOSE OF LIFE ACADEMY PUTNAM COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY RANDOLPH CENTRAL SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH EASTERN SCHOOL CORP. RANDOLPH SOUTHERN SCHOOL CORP. REDEEMER LUTHERAN SCHOOL RICHMOND COMMUNITY SCHOOLS RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL - MARION RONCALLI HIGH SCHOOL ROSSVILLE CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS RUSH COUNTY SCHOOLS SCECINA MEMORIAL HIGH SCHOOL School for Community Learning SENSE CHARTER SCHOOL SHELBY EASTERN SCHOOLS SHELBYVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOLS SHENANDOAH SCHOOL CORPORATION SHEPHERD COMMUNITY CENTER SHERIDAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTH HENRY SCHOOLS SOUTH MADISON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTH MONTGOMERY SCHOOLS SOUTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTH RIPLEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL CORP SOUTHEAST FOUNTAIN SCHOOL CORP SOUTHERN HANCOCK COUNTY SCHOOLS SOUTHWESTERN CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS SPENCER-OWEN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS ST. BARNABAS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. JOAN OF ARC SCHOOL ST. JOHN LUTHERAN SCHOOL ST. JOSEPH INSTITUTE FOR THE DEAF ST. LAWRENCE SCHOOL-INDPLS ST. LUKE CATHOLIC SCHOOL ST. LUKES COMMUNITY PRESCHOOL - PDO St. Malachy Catholic School ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC SCHOOL - GREENSBURG ST. MARY'S CHILD CENTER / HALF DAY ST. MATTHEW SCHOOL ST. MICHAEL CATHOLIC SCHOOL - GREENFIELD ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL SCHOOL St. Paul Catholic School St. Pius X Catholic School ST. ROCH SCHOOL ST. THOMAS AQUINAS SCHOOL STS. JOAN OF ARC & PATRICK SCHOOL - KOKOMO TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - MARTINSVILLE TAYLOR COMMUNITY SCHOOLS THE EXCEL CENTER - ANDERSON THE EXCEL CENTER - INDIANAPOLIS The Excel Center - Shelbyville THE INDEPENDENCE ACADEMY OF INDIANA THE OAKS ACADEMY - INDPLS THE SOCIAL OF GREENWOOD THE TOT SPOT EARLY LEARNING ACADEMY THOMAS CARR HOWE COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL TINDLEY SCHOOLS TIPPECANOE SCHOOL CORP. TIPTON COMMUNITY SCHOOLS TIPTON COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY TRI-CENTRAL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS - TIPTON COUNTY TRINITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL TRINITY LUTHERAN SCHOOL UNION SCHOOL CORP. VICTORY COLLEGE PREP VISION ACADEMY AT RIVERSIDE WARREN TWP SCHLS-MARION CO WASHINGTON TWP SCHOOLS WAYNESBURG CHRISTIAN SCHOOL WES-DEL COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WESTERN BOONE COUNTY SCHOOLS WESTERN SCHOOL CORP. WESTERN WAYNE SCHOOLS WESTFIELD WASHINGTON SCHOOLS ZION LUTHERAN SCHOOL - NEW PALESTINE

Wintry weather hits central Indiana

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Wintry weather has arrived in central Indiana.

Snow began falling late Sunday night and went into Monday morning. Several inches of snow blanketed the central Indiana area.

Crews are currently out working to clean off streets.

According to the Indiana State Police, troopers with the Indianapolis District have responded to the 105 crashes and 37 slide offs.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution when traveling.

The precipitation should to an end by morning commute.

However, roads may still be a bit slick from the snow and wintry mix. We’ll see a lull in the snow for much of the day Monday. Highs climb into the middle 30s.

WISH-TV had crews out monitoring the road conditions.

