WISH Tree program returns to help children, families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH Tree is celebrating its 30th year bringing toys to children and families in the Indianapolis area.

Celebrating its 30th consecutive year, WISH-TV’s WISH Tree collects thousands of toys benefiting the Indy Public Safety Foundation. The foundation is a nonprofit supporting the efforts of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Indianapolis Fire Department and the Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services agencies, which distribute toys through holiday initiatives as well as on emergency calls throughout the year.

Dane Nutty of the Indianapolis Public Safety Foundation stopped by Daybreak Friday.

WISH Tree will continue to collect toys from the public through Dec. 19, 2019, at these drop-off locations: