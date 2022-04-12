Local

WISH-TV brands as “Indiana’s Education Station”

INDIANAPOLIS – April 12, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced that WISH-TV will brand it’s station as Indiana’s Education Station, furthering its commitment to uplifting education.

“WISH-TV is very proud to expand our support of classrooms and teachers through the Indiana’s Education Station brand,” said McCoy. “Education is one of the most important pillars of our community, and we are excited to increase awareness of education via this invigorated focus.”

WISH-TV will become the only television in the state of Indiana to have a dedicated Education Specialist once it completes a nationwide search in the coming weeks.

News 8 has consistently been at the forefront of covering education issues and supporting education in the community:

In its 30 th season, the “I Love to Read” challenge partnership with the NCAA, which encourages 3 rd graders around Indiana to read, totaled over 1.6 million minutes during the 2022 contest

"AC's Golf Classic" has raised more than $2.5 million over nine years, providing students and teachers with critical classroom supplies via Teachers' Treasures

For seven years, the “Gr8 Paper Push” campaign, in partnership with Financial Center First Credit Union, has raised funds and awareness to help restock supplies for Teachers’ Treasures

WISH-TV’s “Golden Apple Award,” in partnership with Bailey & Wood Financial Group, has honored the top community-nominated teachers in Central Indiana for three years, granting a $500 check to each month’s winner

When COVID-19 forced schools to close in 2020, WISH-TV donated hundreds of hours of free airtime for Indianapolis Public Schools to broadcast classroom lessons for students without home internet

WISH-TV’s mission as Indiana’s Education Station is to expand upon and deliver more in-depth, non-partisan reporting on major educational issues and debates, along with hosting education-focused town hall specials all while partnering with strategic like-minded community leaders.

As Indiana’s Education Station, WISH-TV’s expanded initiatives and specialty reporting will serve as another example of its commitment to be Focused on Family and Community.