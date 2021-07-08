Local

WISH-TV broadcasters Sweitzer, Wolfsie to be inducted into Indiana Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Veteran WISH-TV broadcasters Steve Sweitzer (left) and Dick Wolfsie will be inducted into the 2021 Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Richard M. Fairbanks Hall of Fame Class. (WISH Photos)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two long-time WISH-TV broadcasters will be inducted into the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Richard M. Fairbanks Hall of Fame in the fall.

Steve Sweitzer and Dick Wolfsie are among the six Hoosier broadcasters chosen to be inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

Both Wolfsie and Sweitzer have spent decades working with WISH-TV bringing wonderful stories to viewers.

“The 2021 Hall of Fame Class is made up of diverse broadcasters who pushed the boundaries of innovation and made the Indiana communities where they worked better, more informed places to live,” said Dave Arland, Executive Director of the Indiana Broadcasters Association, in a press release sent to News 8 on Thursday. “For decades, our newest group of Hall of Famers have provided critical eyes, ears, and voices for Hoosiers. They have told wonderful stories and are each also active members of their communities. We are honored to add our 2021 honorees to the rolls of the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Richard M. Fairbanks Hall of Fame.”

The other inductees include Jill Ditmire, Delores Poindexter, Mike Blake and Derrik Thomas.

Sweitzer is Chief Photographer and a reporter and producer for Pet Pals TV and Great Day TV with Patty Spitler. He’s spent much of his 40-year broadcast career at WISH-TV where he also reports his regular Steve’s Tech Talk segment. He also owns and operates Sweitzer Productions which has served a variety of clients including 60 Minutes, CBS Sunday Morning, CBS News and The Letterman Show.

For the past 20 years, Sweitzer has taught at IUPUI where he was awarded the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Dick Wolfsie hosted television talk shows in Columbus, Ohio, Boston, Chicago and New York before moving to Indianapolis in 1982 to cohost WISH-TV’s Indianapolis Afternoon. He also served as a Daybreak feature reporter from 1990 to 2020.

The Emmy-award winning Wolfsie has authored 14 books and continues to write a weekly humor newspaper column. He retired from WISH-TV in March of 2020 after spending 40 years on air in Indianapolis.

This year’s class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during the annual Indiana Broadcasters Conference on Oct. 27.

