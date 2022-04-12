Local

WISH-TV expands newsroom staff with two new reporting positions

INDIANAPOLIS – April 12, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced WISH-TV will again expand its news staff with the addition of a Government and Politics Specialist and Indiana’s first dedicated Education Reporter for television.

McCoy announced that Garrett Bergquist, who joined the News 8 team in December 2021, will be elevated to News 8’s Government and Politics Specialist.

Bergquist joined News 8 after 10 years of award-winning coverage of state government and politics in the capital cities of Raleigh, North Carolina and Jefferson City, Missouri. Bergquist earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from one of the most respected journalism schools in America, the University of Missouri.

“Our Government and Politics Specialist is just another addition to our specialty reporting initiative since I purchased WISH-TV back in September 2019,” said McCoy. “It is very important to us that all communities we serve have more in-depth, non-partisan political transparency on issues that are important to them. WISH-TV is again very proud to take the lead in this specialty reporting just as we have with our Multicultural Reporter Katiera Winfrey, Medical Reporter Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed., Former US Surgeon General and WISH-TV Medical Expert Dr. Jerome Adams, and Lifestyle Insiders Amber Hankins, George Mallet and Randall Newsome.”

­­Bergquist will focus his work on state and local governments in central Indiana and the Indiana delegation in the U.S. Congress.

“We know how valuable quality reporting on government and political issues can be for any community, and we look forward to continuing the News 8 tradition of excellence in this area,” said Al Carl, Vice President and News Director at WISH-TV. “Garrett has already done tremendous work reporting on the critical debates during the 2022 legislative session, and we’re excited for his enhanced role with our team.”

“I became a journalist because I recognize the central role that an informed and engaged citizenry plays in a healthy republic. I’m honored to help lead WISH-TV’s efforts in holding Indiana’s elected officials accountable to the promises they make,” said Bergquist

WISH-TV will also add a journalist dedicated to covering education issues throughout the state, making it the only television newsroom in Indiana to have an education reporter.

“Education is a fundamental issue that touches all families, and adding an education beat reporter is a key part of our focus on family and community,” said McCoy.

“What’s happening in our schools touches every family in Indiana, and we’re conducting a nationwide search right now to find the perfect reporter to tell those stories,” said Carl.