WISH-TV expands Saturday evening newscasts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Randy Ingram, WISH-TV Vice President and General Manager, announced today an expansion of its Saturday 10:00 p.m. newscast, beginning weekends November 23, 2019.

“We know viewers’ lives are very busy, especially on the weekend. We’re expanding our coverage, once again, to make it more convenient for them to stay informed with WISH-TV,” said Ingram. “We offer newscasts throughout the week in many different underserved news time periods. Our latest Saturday 10:00 p.m. expansion to one-hour helps fill another one of those voids.”

News 8 now provides 14 hours of weekend coverage, the most of any Indiana television station, and one of only three locally providing a weekend morning newscast.

Weekend Daybreak 5:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Weekend 6:00 p.m.

Weekend 10:00 p.m.

Weekend 11:00 p.m.

“This is another example of us continuing to grow our local news content,” said DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting. “WISH-TV is a strong news station, known for its award-winning news and original programming. Over the next several months, we will be rolling out an unprecedented content expansion, offering a level of unmatched coverage for our viewers, exclusive opportunities for advertisers, and a bigger impact for our community.”

WISH-TV recently announced additional staffing hires to support its ongoing news expansion plans. Additions to the News 8 content and leadership teams were announced last week. WISH-TV is also currently in a nationwide search to hire two new specialized journalists, including Indiana’s first multicultural reporter, and the state’s only television health reporter dedicated full-time to medical journalism.

WISH-TV, one of the highest rated news organizations in Indiana, produces more than 76 hours per week of news and original programming, more than any other television station in the state, and among the most of any in the country.