WISH-TV, Indy Public Safety Foundation team up for health and safety tours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 and the Indy Public Safety Foundation are teaming up to offer a pair of health and safety tours.

At the tours, the public is invited to see demonstrations and meet the heroes of public safety. You’ll also be able to test your skills to see if you would qualify to be a firefighter.

Activities will include fire and safety equipment, car seat safety, bike safety, school bus safety and air quality checks.

Crime Stoppers and Shred It will also be on hand.

There will be two event dates and two locations.

The date is July 25 (with a rain makeup date of August 1) and it will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be at 3930 Georgetown Road.

Our sponsors for the event are: