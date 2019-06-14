WISH-TV, Indy Public Safety Foundation team up for health and safety tours

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (File Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- News 8 and the Indy Public Safety Foundation are teaming up to offer a pair of health and safety tours.

At the tours, the public is invited to see demonstrations and meet the heroes of public safety. You'll also be able to test your skills to see if you would qualify to be a firefighter.

Activities will include fire and safety equipment, car seat safety, bike safety, school bus safety and air quality checks.

Crime Stoppers and Shred It will also be on hand.

There will be two event dates and two locations.

Dates will be June 20 (with a rain makeup date of June 27) and July 25 (with a rain makeup date of August 1). Events will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Locations are available on the east and west sides of the city:

East side: 901 North Post Road

West side: 3930 Georgetown Road

Our sponsors for the event are: