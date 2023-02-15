Local

WISH-TV joins $10M effort to preserve access to local news

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Preserving access to local news is the goal of a group of Hoosiers who’ve raised $10 million.

Indiana Local News Initiative on Wednesday morning announced plans to launch a 25-person news organization to “produce accountability reporting” and start “innovative community journalism programs” in central Indiana. In addition, the group hopes to launch a newsroom in Gary, and provide support to these existing Indiana news services: Franklin College’s TheStatehouseFile.com, The Indianapolis Recorder newspaper, and Public News Service bureau’s Indiana News Service.

Job openings for the initiative were to be posted Wednesday on the group’s website, https://www.localnewsforindiana.org/.

WISH-TV will be a newsroom partner in the project.