WISH-TV owner DuJuan McCoy honored at IPS Hall of Fame Awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools handed out multiple awards on Friday night, including one to our very own Dujuan McCoy.

The district honored multiple people Friday with awards for teacher, principal, and staff member of the year.

Administrators also put the spotlight on 10 notable alumni.

This year’s honorees have made an impact through education, government, sports, music and acting.

WISH-TV’s owner, DuJuan McCoy, was recognized with the 2020 IPS Community Partner in Action Award.

“I am an alumni of IPS School 67, School No. 75, and I have always been a proponent of the public school systems. What public schools have to offer and current life and experience going forward is very invaluable. Thank you, IPS, for this award,” McCoy said.

Indianapolis Colts player Jacoby Brissett was a featured speaker at Friday night’s event.