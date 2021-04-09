Local

WISH-TV owner DuJuan McCoy speaks to students at UIndy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students and staff at the University of Indianapolis got the chance to learn more about WISH-TV’s owner, DuJuan McCoy, on Thursday night.

The event was called “Coming Home: A Conversation with DuJuan McCoy.” He spoke about growing up in Indianapolis and his experiences in the TV industry.

McCoy has been in the broadcast business for more than 30 years and is the only African American owner of a TV station in a top 25 U.S. market. Organizers say they hope students were inspired by his story.

“This was amazing. Like I said, my goal at the end of the day was for our students to really be impacted, and I think based off the questions that they asked and how they were engaged, it was really a hit,” said Tremayne Horne, the assistant director of arts, nonprofit management & communication with the Professional Edge Center at the University of Indianapolis.

Friday’s event was part of the university’s “Making Our Way Home” series.