WISH-TV owner McCoy gives presentation to FCC committee

DuJuan McCoy is presented the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Entrepreneur of the Year award on July 19, 2019, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23), recently gave a presentation to the FCC Advisory Committee on Diversity & Digital Empowerment

The presentation centered on how to purchase broadcast stations when you’re having troubling finding a path to media ownership due to economic disruption, such as the pandemic.

To see the presentation, click here.