WISH-TV receives 17 Emmy nominations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 52nd Lower Great Lakes Emmy Award nominations were released Thursday. WISH-TV received 17 nominations across the various categories.
The awards recognize excellence in local news, sports and weather.
WISH-TV received nominations in the following categories:
- News Excellence – Allen Carl
- Community Service – DuJuan McCoy
- Weekend Newscast – Brady Gibson, Nina Criscuolo
- Breaking or Spot News – Dan Klein, Andrew Garrison
- Breaking or Spot News – Allen Carl
- Continuing Coverage – Allen Carl
- Team Coverage – Allen Carl, Brady Gibson
- News Special – Brady Gibson
- Arts/Entertainment – Katiera Winfrey
- Business/Consumer – Olivia Ray, Jason Thompson
- Sportscast – Brian Eckstein, Ross Bolin, Charlie Clifford, Olivia Ray, Jason Thompson
- Sports Program – Ross Bolin, Brian Eckstein, Anthony Calhoun, Jason Thompson
- Sports Interview/Discussion – Ross Bolin, Brian Eckstein, Anthony Calhoun
- Talent: Anchor – Sports – Anthony Calhoun
- Talent: Reporter – Live – Allen Carl
- Talent: Reporter – Live – Katiera Winfrey
- Talent: Reporter – Sports – Charlie Clifford
For more information on all of the nominations, click here.
The Emmy Awards will be presented during a special ceremony on June 12.