Local

WISH-TV receives 17 Emmy nominations

by: Jess Vermeulen
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 52nd Lower Great Lakes Emmy Award nominations were released Thursday. WISH-TV received 17 nominations across the various categories.

The awards recognize excellence in local news, sports and weather.

WISH-TV received nominations in the following categories:

  • News Excellence – Allen Carl
  • Community Service – DuJuan McCoy
  • Weekend Newscast – Brady Gibson, Nina Criscuolo
  • Breaking or Spot News – Dan Klein, Andrew Garrison
  • Breaking or Spot News – Allen Carl
  • Continuing Coverage – Allen Carl
  • Team Coverage – Allen Carl, Brady Gibson
  • News Special – Brady Gibson
  • Arts/Entertainment – Katiera Winfrey
  • Business/Consumer – Olivia Ray, Jason Thompson
  • Sportscast – Brian Eckstein, Ross Bolin, Charlie Clifford, Olivia Ray, Jason Thompson
  • Sports Program – Ross Bolin, Brian Eckstein, Anthony Calhoun, Jason Thompson
  • Sports Interview/Discussion – Ross Bolin, Brian Eckstein, Anthony Calhoun
  • Talent: Anchor – Sports – Anthony Calhoun
  • Talent: Reporter – Live – Allen Carl
  • Talent: Reporter – Live – Katiera Winfrey
  • Talent: Reporter – Sports – Charlie Clifford

For more information on all of the nominations, click here.

The Emmy Awards will be presented during a special ceremony on June 12.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Young child dies from COVID-19 in Tippecanoe County

Coronavirus /

Avon police looking for missing 20-year-old man

Local /

Focus now turns to the workforce for Toyota Indiana

Inside INdiana Business /

Camper maker is expanding operations in northern Indiana

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.