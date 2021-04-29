Local

WISH-TV receives 17 Emmy nominations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 52nd Lower Great Lakes Emmy Award nominations were released Thursday. WISH-TV received 17 nominations across the various categories.

The awards recognize excellence in local news, sports and weather.

WISH-TV received nominations in the following categories:

News Excellence – Allen Carl

Community Service – DuJuan McCoy

Weekend Newscast – Brady Gibson, Nina Criscuolo

Breaking or Spot News – Dan Klein, Andrew Garrison

Breaking or Spot News – Allen Carl

Continuing Coverage – Allen Carl

Team Coverage – Allen Carl, Brady Gibson

News Special – Brady Gibson

Arts/Entertainment – Katiera Winfrey

Business/Consumer – Olivia Ray, Jason Thompson

Sportscast – Brian Eckstein, Ross Bolin, Charlie Clifford, Olivia Ray, Jason Thompson

Sports Program – Ross Bolin, Brian Eckstein, Anthony Calhoun, Jason Thompson

Sports Interview/Discussion – Ross Bolin, Brian Eckstein, Anthony Calhoun

Talent: Anchor – Sports – Anthony Calhoun

Talent: Reporter – Live – Allen Carl

Talent: Reporter – Live – Katiera Winfrey

Talent: Reporter – Sports – Charlie Clifford

For more information on all of the nominations, click here.

The Emmy Awards will be presented during a special ceremony on June 12.