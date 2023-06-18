Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

WISH-TV reporter Camila Fernandez delivers keynote address at 2023 Project Stepping Stone graduation

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV reporter Camila Fernandez delivered the keynote address for students at the 2023 Project Stepping Stone graduation Saturday.

Project Stepping Stone is a college prep program for Indiana’s Hispanic/Latino youth. The program was originally launched in 2004 to help Latino high school students prepare for college and beyond. Selected students are introduced to potential careers and visit several of Indiana’s top businesses and college campuses.

According to the program’s website, over 80% of the seniors who attended Project Stepping Stone go on to pursue a post-secondary degree.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

13-year-old bicyclist in critical condition...
Crime Watch 8 /
Parking lot party shooting leaves...
National News /
Man stabs pit bull to...
National News /
2 dead and 3 hurt...
National News /
Greenfield police officer arrested for...
Crime Watch 8 /
Both sides suffer heavy casualties...
International News /
Cruising to Nome: The first...
National News /
All INdiana Politics: June 18,...
All Indiana Politics /