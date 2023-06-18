WISH-TV reporter Camila Fernandez delivers keynote address at 2023 Project Stepping Stone graduation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV reporter Camila Fernandez delivered the keynote address for students at the 2023 Project Stepping Stone graduation Saturday.

Project Stepping Stone is a college prep program for Indiana’s Hispanic/Latino youth. The program was originally launched in 2004 to help Latino high school students prepare for college and beyond. Selected students are introduced to potential careers and visit several of Indiana’s top businesses and college campuses.

According to the program’s website, over 80% of the seniors who attended Project Stepping Stone go on to pursue a post-secondary degree.