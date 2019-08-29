WISH-TV returns to DirecTV, AT&T

(NEXSTAR) – Nexstar Media Group and AT&T said Thursday they had entered into a new multiyear retransmission consent agreement to provide Nexstar-owned, network-affiliated and local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms in 97 markets across the United States.

Indianapolis’ WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23, along with other Nexstar local stations, are now returning to any impacted DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-verse platforms.

“Our customers want more choice and value and we are pleased to deliver that through this new agreement with Nexstar and its many local stations,” said Rob Thun, senior vice president of content and programming, AT&T Communications.

“Nexstar’s long-standing commitment is to provide exceptional programming and service to the local communities we serve across the United States and this new multi-year agreement will allow us to continue delivering our stations’ leading network and sports content as well as local news and other programming to AT&T subscribers in our markets,” said Keith Hopkins, senior vice president-distribution of Nexstar Media Group in a statement.

AT&T and Nexstar said they regret the inconvenience incurred by customers, viewers and advertisers and thanked them for their patience as the new agreement was being finalized.

Financial terms were not disclosed.