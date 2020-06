WISH-TV takes home 3 regional Emmy Awards

(WISH) — On Saturday night, WISH-TV was honored with three regional Emmy Awards.

Sports director Anthony Calhoun and photojournalist Jason Thompson for their win with “At Home with Jim Nantz.”

Brooke Martin, photojournalists Alex Hadley and Shawn Pierce, and producer Trey Friedrichs won for the “WISH Patrol Holiday Special.”

And I-Team 8’s Stephanie Zepelin won for “Lost State Property.”