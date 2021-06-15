Local

WISH-TV takes home 7 SPJ awards for excellence in journalism

(WISH Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s News 8 was honored Monday by the The Indiana Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The organization held its annual Best of Indiana journalism awards ceremony virtually.

The awards recognized outstanding work in journalism during 2020. WISH-TV accepted seven awards:

First Place

  • Documentary or Special, Coping with Coronavirus – Brady Gibson
  • Sports Reporting – Charlie Clifford

Second Place

  • Breaking News Coverage, Downtown Riots – Al Carl, Brady Gibson
  • Investigative Reporting, Gritty Dust Worries – Richard Essex
  • Feature Story, Front Door Prom – Dan Klein

Third Place

  • Coverage of Social Justice Issues, Kicked out of Gas Station – Katiera Winfrey
  • General News or Sports Videography – Jason Thompson

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CDC now calls coronavirus Delta variant a ‘variant of concern’

Coronavirus /

The US reaches 600,000 Covid-19 deaths as a new, dangerous variant is on the rise

Coronavirus /

MLB threatens pitchers with 10-game bans for altering balls

Sports /

IndyCar driver Rinus VeeKay injured in cycling accident

Sports /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image