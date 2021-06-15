WISH-TV takes home 7 SPJ awards for excellence in journalism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s News 8 was honored Monday by the The Indiana Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
The organization held its annual Best of Indiana journalism awards ceremony virtually.
The awards recognized outstanding work in journalism during 2020. WISH-TV accepted seven awards:
First Place
- Documentary or Special, Coping with Coronavirus – Brady Gibson
- Sports Reporting – Charlie Clifford
Second Place
- Breaking News Coverage, Downtown Riots – Al Carl, Brady Gibson
- Investigative Reporting, Gritty Dust Worries – Richard Essex
- Feature Story, Front Door Prom – Dan Klein
Third Place
- Coverage of Social Justice Issues, Kicked out of Gas Station – Katiera Winfrey
- General News or Sports Videography – Jason Thompson