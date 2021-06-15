Local

WISH-TV takes home 7 SPJ awards for excellence in journalism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s News 8 was honored Monday by the The Indiana Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The organization held its annual Best of Indiana journalism awards ceremony virtually.

The awards recognized outstanding work in journalism during 2020. WISH-TV accepted seven awards:

First Place

Documentary or Special, Coping with Coronavirus – Brady Gibson

Sports Reporting – Charlie Clifford

Second Place

Breaking News Coverage, Downtown Riots – Al Carl, Brady Gibson

Investigative Reporting, Gritty Dust Worries – Richard Essex

Feature Story, Front Door Prom – Dan Klein

Third Place