WISH-TV takes home multiple Emmy Awards; Peggy McClelland inducted into Gold Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 55th annual Great Lakes Emmy Awards took place on Saturday night, and WISH-TV took home multiple Emmy Awards.

WISH-TV received Emmys in the following categories:

MORNING NEWSCAST – MARKETS (1-50): Newscast Director Lindsay Kendall and Producer Alexi Eastes

SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE for their work on The Zone: Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, Sports Producer Ross Bolin, Sports Producer Brian Eckstein, Sports Reporter Andrew Chernoff, Sports Reporter Angela Moryan, and News Director Scott Davis

TALENT ANCHOR – SPORTS and SPORTS EXCELLENCE: Sports Director Anthony Calhoun

Also on Saturday night, Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment Executive Producer Peggy McClelland was inducted into the Central Great Lakes Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ prestigious Gold Circle.

According to the organization’s website, “Gold Circle inductees have served the industry for 50 years or more. Silver and Gold Circle members are honored for more than their longevity — they are honored for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting standards of achievement we can all hope to emulate. These honorees also give back to the community as mentors, educators and volunteers.”

(WISH Photo)