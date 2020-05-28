WISH-TV to broadcast Indianapolis bicentennial special

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DuJuan McCoy, owner, president, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday that WISH-TV will kick off the city’s year-long bicentennial event on Sunday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. with a televised half hour program entitled, “Indy Turns 200: The Celebration Begins.”

“Over the past 18 months, a group of diverse community leaders have met regularly to plan a robust commemoration of our city’s 200 years. But when a global pandemic threatened to put a halt to our bicentennial kick-off, DuJuan and WISH-TV stepped up to ensure that residents across Indianapolis can safely mark this moment in our city’s history,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “I am grateful for the planning of the Bicentennial Commission and their vision of an inclusive celebration and I could not be more excited to partner with WISH-TV to bring that vision to life. This half hour show will seek to tell the story of Indianapolis – past and present – and highlight the people and pastimes that have come to define the Circle City.”

“Indy Turns 200” will showcase the city’s evolution over the past two centuries with the help of some of our city’s major cultural institutions, explore the legacy of sports in Indianapolis, plus offer an exclusive look at Indianapolis’ historic artifacts. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will also provide remarks about the city and its future.

“As an Indianapolis native, I’m especially proud to continue WISH-TV’s legacy of service to the Indianapolis community,” said McCoy. “We’re very excited to be able to participate in this part of the city’s many plans for the bicentennial and are looking forward to celebrating Indianapolis alongside all residents of the Circle City.”

News 8 anchors Kylie Conway and Phil Sanchez will anchor the special broadcast.