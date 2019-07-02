WISH-TV to broadcast IPL Downtown Freedom Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Live from the steps of the Indiana War Memorial, WISH-TV will present the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest.

The broadcast will be hosted by WISH-TV’s own Mike Barz, Brooke Martin and Ashley Brown with Lifestyle reporter Danielle McConnell inside the festival.

We will be live from 9-10 p.m. Thursday with all the fun and excitement of this yearly July 4 tradition and then at 10 p.m., we’ll turn our cameras skyward as fireworks light up the sky over Indianapolis.

WISH-TV and WIBC are simulcasting the half-hour fireworks display without commercial interruption from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

This is the 50th anniversary for the fireworks display. We’ll meet some of the folks that make it possible, go behind the scenes from the top of Regions Bank and take time to salute some of the Hoosiers who work so hard for the freedoms we have.

Over 200,000 people are expected to gather downtown on the grounds of the Indiana War memorial for the family friend festival. The Festival begins at 6:30 p.m. with Live music, a Kids Area, local businesses and an array of Food Trucks. Everything leading up to the Fireworks display masterfully designed by Zambelli, the first family of fireworks for over 100 years.