WISH-TV to broadcast Lilly ‘Day of Solidarity’ program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is proud to partner with Lilly to broadcast “Indy Day of Solidarity – We Stand Together.”

The unprecedented virtual event will air at noon on Saturday, June 13.

The program will include messages from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis City-County Council member and Boys & Girls Club CEO Maggie Lewis, Kennedy King Memorial Institute Executive Director Darryl Lockett, journalist Angela Cain and Lilly Chairman and CEO Dave Ricks.

The “Indy Day of Solidarity” event follows weeks of protests in Indianapolis and around the country over abuse by police officers, and calls for justice reform.

The company says the goal is to bring “new people and organizations together to acknowledge the trauma of racial injustice, understand its many forms, and create a call to action for lasting change.”

The program will also be simulcast by The Indianapolis Recorder and Radio One.

“The Recorder is honored to work alongside Lilly for its Day of Solidarity initiative, as their proactive and sensible approach during challenging times is an example for all of us to follow,” said Robert Shegog, President and CEO of the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper. “Additionally, the way in which the Recorder, Radio One, and WISH-TV Channel 8 joined force demonstrates solidarity at its finest. Our respective entities are all independent Black-owned media companies. Having print, radio, and television outlets collaborate on such an important effort is incredibly powerful.”

Lilly is encouraging people to do the following for “Day of Solidarity”:

Wear black to symbolize the dark time we’re living in – with a pandemic that is affecting minorities disproportionately and recent acts of deadly violence against African Americans.

Take time to read, think and reflect on the kind of community you want – and what you can learn or change to help us get there.

Reach out to someone different from you. Ask questions about each other’s journey through life: how are you similar, and how have your experiences been different?

Speak out. Promote Indy Day of Solidarity – We Stand Together by sharing Lilly’s social media posts on your social media accounts.