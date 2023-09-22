WISH-TV’s Alexis Rogers launching Lisa’s Girls nonprofit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new nonprofit is launching with leadership at its heart. One of our leaders at News 8 and her sister are the driving forces behind the organization, which focuses on leadership and life skills for girls and women of color.

News 8’s Alexis Rogers and her sister Mia Rogers are starting up Lisa’s Girls, an organization that focuses on developing leadership and life skills targeted toward girls from the ages of 10 to 47.

“So we’re an intergenerational life skills and leadership community for BIPOC girls and women with allies, you know, to also come in our community as well,” Alexis said.

The launch starts Sunday with their #DefiningYouth event at the AMP at 16 Tech from 12-3 p.m. The event will include special guest speakers and a networking mixer to help aspiring leaders get connected in their communities.

Mia revealed a few of the special guests, “We have a great panel board. We have Consuelo, which is wonderful. We have Marquis as well as a few other individuals that I appreciate.”

The sisters have set up a 12-lesson curriculum that people can even take online — learning the skills needed for future leaders.