WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun competes in “100 Men Who Cook” charity event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a night of good eats downtown Saturday.

One hundred men put on their aprons and competed for the title “Top Chef” in Old National Bank’s “100 Men Who Cook competition. It’s an annual event that raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.

This year, they ended up raising more than $192,000 for the group.

“We’re growing in a big way this year, in our program, in the community, so it’s going to help us serve at least 100 more kids than we would have been able to otherwise. So we’re really excited about the opportunity to be here this year,” said Darcy Palmer-Shultz, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana.

News 8’s Anthony Calhoun brought his sweet potato casserole to compete this year.