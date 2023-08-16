WISH-TV’s Gr8 Paper Push brings in over $350k for local schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This year’s WISH-TV Gr8 Paper Push brought in over $350,000 for teachers in central Indiana.

Each year, teachers spend an average of $800-$1,200 of their own money on school supplies to support students who attend classes without the needed materials. The need for school supplies has never been greater.

For the ninth year, WISH-TV teamed up with Teachers’ Treasures, a free store for teachers, for the Gr8 Paper Push.

For every $1 donated, Teachers’ Treasures distributed $15 worth of school supplies to students and classrooms in need.