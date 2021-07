Local

WISH-TV’s Tara Hastings, husband welcome baby girl!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There’s a brand new member of the WISH-TV family!

That’s because meteorologist Tara Hastings gave birth to a baby girl Wednesday evening.

Haley Noelle Vay (two middle names) was born at 7:16 p.m. on July 28.

She comes in weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces and is 20.5″ long.

Both mom and baby are doing well.

Congrats, Tara!