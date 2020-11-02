With Election Day Tuesday, 200K have already voted in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New early voting numbers show more than 200,000 voters in Marion County have already cast their ballots.

Monday is the last day of early voting and the City-County Building is the only location in Marion County where you can cast a ballot from 8 a.m. until noon.

The Marion County Election Board just released new numbers Sunday night.

In total, more than 211,000 people have voted early through Sunday night. Of those, more than half of the ballots were cast in person. Nearly 80,000 ballots were mailed in and there are more than 12,000 absentee ballots that have not yet been returned to election officials.

A unanimous vote approved by the Marion County Election Board on Friday opened Lucas Oil Stadium as another early-voting location. Nearly 7,500 voters voted at the stadium over the weekend.

Statewide, more than 1.5 million Hoosiers have already voted. There’s no telling how long lines could be on Election Day, especially at the City-County Building downtown.

Election board officials want to remind voters to bring a valid ID and that the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.