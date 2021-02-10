With growing Hispanic population, Boston Scientific launches Spanish-language work shift

SPENCER, Ind. (WISH) — Boston Scientific, a manufacturing company in Spencer, has launched an all Spanish-language work shift.

According to the Owen County Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic population has grown considerably in the last decade. They say the demographic has grown from 1.2% to 2%.

The growing Hispanic population in the region has prompted the company Boston Scientific to launch an all Spanish-language work shift. They hope this move will help the community recover from unemployment issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Marco Lopez, a production manager at Boston Scientific, helped launch the all Spanish-language work shift. He was working for the company in Costa Rica five years ago before they transferred him to Indiana.

“The company, all the time, [has] got my back,” said Lopez. “They supported me since the moment they decided to bring me to Bloomington, Indiana.”

Now he’s making it his mission to help Latinos in Indiana get their footing. He says the pandemic forced businesses in the hospitality industry to shut down, making it harder for immigrants who speak little-to-no English to find a steady job.

“In that specific moment COVID hit, we realized there was an opportunity to support that community,” said Lopez.

The company has hired dozens of Latinos from all over, including Cuba, Venezuela and Colombia. In order to help them make the transition easier, the company has created shifts where information is primarily communicated in Spanish. It’s something Isnelda Raymond who is now working at the plant is grateful for after fleeing social unrest in Venezuela.

Raymond, who is from Valencia, Venezuela, says she was kidnapped and that her family was threatened. She says five people carrying guns detained her at her home for five hours. She says she left Venezuela to find peace again, and thankfully, she’s found it working in a language-friendly atmosphere.

Erika Lopera Gutierrez also made the move from Venezuela. Lopera who is from Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, says she claimed asylum after she and her family faced political persecution. She also lives in Bloomington and she says even her 10-year-old son has found new happiness. He says, “Mom, there aren’t any thugs. Nothing like that here.”

The company says they are looking to hire more Spanish-speaking Hoosiers and they’re hopeful that these changes will help make a positive impact in the community for generations to come.

“I am 100% sure that this is just the start,” said Lopez, “This is going to bigger and bigger every day.”

The company is also offering English classes for these Spanish-speaking Hoosiers.