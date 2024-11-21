Whitestown police announce return of Christmas Spree program

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department is bringing back the “Christmas Spree with WMPD,” a program aimed at supporting local families in need during the holiday season.

The initiative invites residents to contribute by donating Meijer gift cards, which will help families in the community purchase clothing, food, and toys for their loved ones. Selected families will also have the opportunity to shop at Meijer with a WMPD officer to fulfill their holiday needs.

How to Contribute:

Drop off Meijer gift cards at the WMPD headquarters, 6208 Veterans Drive, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Drop off Meijer gift cards at the Whitestown Municipal Complex, 6210 Veterans Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Lt. Turney from WMPD expressed the importance of the initiative.

“The holiday season is a time for joyous celebrations and an opportunity to help others in our community. We are getting ready for our third annual Christmas Spree with WMPD, and we would appreciate any donations to our program. All the money we raise will go towards helping Whitestown residents in need this holiday season. We hope to continue and build upon this tradition with the support of our community.”

All donations will directly benefit residents in Whitestown who are struggling this holiday season. The WMPD is calling on the community to help make the holidays brighter for those in need.

